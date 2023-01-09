Gist Healthcare to Join Kaufman Hall

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall), a leading healthcare and higher education management consulting and advisory services firm, has entered into a definitive agreement for Gist Healthcare, a premier healthcare consulting firm, to join Kaufman Hall.

For almost 40 years, Kaufman Hall has provided leading hospitals and health systems with world-class management consulting, including strategic financial planning, treasury and capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and performance improvement. Since its inception, Kaufman Hall has also developed award-winning, forward-looking thought leadership content to help inform its clients and the entire healthcare industry on emerging industry trends and developments.

Gist Healthcare is an independent strategic advisory service that provides guidance to healthcare leaders in health systems, physician groups, and other healthcare organizations on market direction, system strategy, care transformation, payment reform, and physician alignment. Gist Healthcare also develops unique, compelling, and highly regarded healthcare thought leadership content drawn from its team's decades of industry experience, including the industry-leading newsletter The Weekly Gist, and podcast Gist Healthcare Daily, which are consumed by tens of thousands of readers and listeners each week.

R. Wesley Champion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaufman Hall, noted that the move will bring together two of the healthcare industry's most highly regarded thought leadership operations.

"We're very excited to combine our unparalleled healthcare expertise and nationally recognized thought leadership efforts to deliver clients objective, unique insights on critical healthcare market forces," Champion said. "Together, Kaufman Hall and Gist Healthcare will be uniquely positioned to better support and inform our collective client organizations' strategic decision-making and help them advance their missions."

Gist Healthcare was founded and is led by Chas Roades and Lisa Bielamowicz, MD, two nationally renowned healthcare thought leaders with decades of experience advising senior executives, boards of directors, and policymakers.

"Partnered together, Gist and Kaufman Hall will have a unique platform to drive change in the healthcare industry that combines management consulting and performance improvement with a foundation of experience-based, independent thought leadership," Roades shared. "Our combined reach, extending across tens of thousands of healthcare executives, innovators, clinical leaders, and policymakers, allows us to draw insight from all corners of the industry," Dr. Bielamowicz added.

Gist Healthcare will retain its brand and be referred to as "Gist Healthcare, a Kaufman Hall company."

The transaction closed January 1, 2023.

Kaufman Hall experts are available for comment, please contact Tyler Williams at twilliams@MessagePartnersPR.com.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting solutions to help society's foundational institutions realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics, and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; performance improvement; treasury and capital markets management; mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures; and real estate.

About Gist Healthcare

Gist Healthcare is an independent strategic advisory service that provides guidance to healthcare leaders in hospital systems, physician groups, and other organizations on market direction, system strategy, physician alignment, care transformation, and payment reform. Uniquely skilled in providing the "gist" of complex issues to healthcare leaders, the company also produces a widely read newsletter, The Weekly Gist, and a daily audio summary of healthcare business news and policy, the Gist Healthcare Daily podcast.

Gist Healthcare's work is guided by a vision centered around delivering value to the most important people in healthcare – individual consumers. Through its work with leaders of healthcare organizations nationwide, Gist aspires to help make care accessible, affordable, and reliable, and to support the building of a durable platform for success in a rapidly changing environment.

