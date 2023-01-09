EVOQ Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with David Giljohann, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Greg Barrett as Chief Operating Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. (EVOQ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of David Giljohann, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Giljohann will also serve as a member of the Board. The company also announced the appointment of Greg Barrett as Chief Operating Officer.

"The pre-clinical efficacy demonstrated in multiple autoimmune diseases underscores the potential of EVOQ's transformative immunotherapies," David Giljohann said. "I'm thrilled to join EVOQ at such an exciting time and to lead the company as we continue executing on our milestones and advancing our NanoDisc platform technology."

Dr. Giljohann succeeds William Brinkerhoff, who has served as co-founder and CEO since 2016, and will continue to support EVOQ as a member of the Board.

"David's previous experience at the helm of an early-stage biotechnology company and his extensive work with nanoparticles coupled with Greg's expertise working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will be crucial to the company as we move forward," said William Brinkerhoff, EVOQ Therapeutics. "On behalf of everyone at EVOQ, we are honored to welcome David and Greg to our team."

Dr. Giljohann joins EVOQ Therapeutics with over a decade of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Exicure where he led the company in developing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs. Giljohann was named to Crain's Chicago Business magazine's 2019 Class of "40 Under 40" list, and Endpoints News' 2018 "Under-40s" BioPharma Executives list. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University where he developed DNA and RNA-modified nanoparticles.

Mr. Barrett has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and has served as President at EVOQ since 2018. Prior to joining EVOQ, Barrett held multiple leadership roles including President of the US Commercial Division at the US Division of Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Previously, Barrett worked in both the US and International divisions of Schering-Plough. Over the course of his career, Barrett has developed and launched ten pharmaceutical products in multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Barrett holds an M.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About EVOQ Therapeutics

EVOQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of disease-specific immune modulators to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases. EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a proprietary NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens to restore immune tolerance. EVOQ recently announced collaborations with Gilead and JDRF following the announcement of EVOQ's partnership with AMGEN in January 2021 for the discovery and development of novel drugs for autoimmune disorders.

