BANTAM PHARMACEUTICAL TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2023

Developing Novel Selective Modulators of Mitochondrial Dynamics (SeMMiDs)

A differentiated therapeutic approach for treating aggressive cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Pharmaceutical, LLC announces that it is presenting at the Biotech Showcase taking place in San Francisco, the 9th-11th of January and virtually, on demand the 18th and 19th of January.

Bantam Pharmaceutical is developing first-in-class therapeutics that leverage the "cellular power plants," known as mitochondria, to destroy cancer cells.

Bantam has a novel, oral therapeutic, BTM-3566, with an FDA-cleared IND featuring a phase 1 study in B cell lymphomas. BTM-3566 targets mitochondrial homeostasis, with exceptional single-agent activity in hematological malignancies, including complete responses in diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in vivo models. These models were derived from patient tumors with multiple genomic alterations that underlie the high death rates in these difficult-to-treat lymphomas.

The presentation by Bantam Pharmaceutical President and CEO Michael Stocum will cover BTM-3566 novel anti-cancer mechanism and the company's potential to bring novel cancer agents closer to patients in need. Bantam features a leadership team of industry veterans, with most having over two decades of experience across several therapeutic areas in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and molecular diagnostics.

Presenter: Michael Stocum, President & CEO, Bantam Pharmaceutical

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 2:45pm PST

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

Michael Stocum, CEO of Bantam Pharmaceutical, commented: "It's a transformative time for Bantam and I'm excited to share the latest updates and data during the Biotech Showcase. Patients with relapsed and refractory Lymphoma need additional treatment options. Bantam is ready to address this clear unmet medical need."

About Bantam Pharmaceutical

Bantam Pharmaceutical is a drug discovery and development company channeling the power of mitochondrial dynamics to address unmet needs in oncology. Using its unique expertise in mitochondrial cellular biology, Bantam is developing novel, first-in-class small molecule oral therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematological and solid tumors. Bantam has IND clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead candidate, BTM-3566, in B-cell malignancies.

Learn more at https://bantampharma.com/.

