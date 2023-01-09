The 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Amplifire Wins Gold

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifire, a leader in innovative eLearning technology, won coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training and Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools categories.

Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Award - Gold 2022 (PRNewswire)

Amplifire's win was announced on December 8, 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Amplifire's eLearning platform integrates cutting-edge brain science discoveries from the company's Science Advisory Board — the world's leading experts in modern cognitive psychology and neuroscience — to transform workforce knowledge gaps into knowledge that sticks. In their award entry, Amplifire successfully demonstrated how the platform helps organizations solve problems that traditional learning and development approaches have not. Because an organization's critical workforce is often the most important and expensive component of the operation, solving challenges in learning delivers both cultural and economic long-term value. The platform transforms the learning experience through unparalleled personalization and efficacy, helping users learn in half the time, remember twice as long, make fewer errors, and maximize workforce performance.

"We are honored to receive this award, and humbled to be recognized by an esteemed panel of industry experts," said Amplifire CEO Bob Burgin. "This wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration between our team members and clients, who have together advanced training results."

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What is the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation knowledge engineering platform that has facilitated more than three billion learner interactions and has become the industry standard in high-stakes workforce training for critical professionals. The Amplifire platform uses advances in cognitive and learning science to assess learner knowledge, create a personalized learning pathway, identify, and remediate confidently held misinformation — instances where a learner is certain that they are correct but are wrong — and drive successful outcomes. The platform's adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable learner insights. Most notably, Amplifire has ignited a collaboration of esteemed health systems — the Healthcare Alliance — to reduce infection rates by 79%, correct dangerous misinformation, and shave hours from EHR training time.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

Amplifire Healthcare Alliance (PRNewsfoto/Amplifire) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplifire