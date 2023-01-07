REGAL AND LAKESIDE MEDICAL GROUPS, WELLCARE, AND HEALTH NET PARTNER WITH THE RIVERSIDE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND PARKVIEW HOSPITAL TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL TOY DRIVE AND GIVEAWAY

Regal and Lakeside offer more than 30 years of healthcare expertise and support to communities throughout Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and Lakeside Medical Groups along with health plans, Wellcare and Health Net partnered with the Riverside Black Chamber of Commerce to help sponsor Parkview Hospital's second annual toy drive and giveaway. Toys from anonymous donors and sponsors poured in to make the toy drive and giveaway a joyful event for Riverside families. More than 400 new toys brought happy smiles to children of all ages. Parents and grandparents alike were touched by the generosity of those who have made their holiday extra special.

The Riverside Black Chamber of Commerce also provided 50 boxes of food to help feed the community. Pepi Jackson, President of the Riverside County of Black Chamber of Commerce added, "It takes a village to keep a village healthy. On behalf of the RCBCC, we want to thank all of our fellow 'villagers'. First, Covered California because healthcare starts with having affordable access. Thank you to Parkview Hospital, Wellcare, Health Net, and Regal Medical Group and their providers for going above and beyond to assist the underserved families. Without their generous support events like our Annual Toy Drive and Giveaway would not be possible."

Local doctors Andro Sharobiem, M.D., and Vicente Vazquez, M.D., and their dedicated staff helped to welcome all of the attendees. Dr. Sharobiem added, "Our family at Optima Health are so grateful to have been part of Saturday's Toy Drive & Giveaway "It was incredibly heartwarming to see how excited and thankful the children were to receive their brand new toys. Events like these bring hope, warmth and a sense of community at a time when families need it most. We are extremely proud to work alongside Regal Medical Group and look forward to participating in many more events to come."

The Health Net RV team and the Riverside University Health Systems (RUHS) vaccination team also provided free COVID-19 vaccines. Target donated toys and photographer, Mirelda Najers and her assistant Alejandra Morales took holiday photos. "It's been such a heartwarming experience being able to photograph the toy drive two years in a row," said Mirelda. "Seeing the children's excitement over choosing a toy of their choice brings me so much joy. Then the fun part is I get to photograph them and their parents!"

Fourteen-year-old Nevaeh Artis also volunteered her time to help organize items on the day of the event and made sure that everyone was supported. "Being around smiling faces and watching the kids pick out a toy was the most uplifting experience," said Nevaeh.

The annual toy drive and giveaway is one of the many community events sponsored by Regal and Lakeside Medical Groups throughout the year. Regal and Lakeside Medical groups are already the healthcare network of choice for thousands of members throughout Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. With resources that go beyond the doctor's office, Regal and Lakeside help members live a well-balanced life through every stage of their healthcare journey. For more information or how to enroll, please call (833) 261-9269.

Mariel Calva Hernandez, Community Outreach Coordinator at Parkview Community Hospital, expressed, "Regal's second annual toy drive was one for the books! Seeing the kiddos smile and knowing they will have a positive memory motivates me to make this event even bigger for the years to come!"

About Regal and Lakeside Medical Groups

Regal Medical Group and Lakeside Medical Groups are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for over 30 years with half a million Southern California members. As the largest physician-led medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or www.lakesidemed.com.

