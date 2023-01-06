CASI PHARMACEUTICALS AND CLEAVE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION APPROVAL FOR CB-5339 IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN CHINA

~ NMPA approved CB-5339 CTA for Multiple Myeloma indication ~

~ Expected enrollment to begin in 2023 ~

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announces that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Company's Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for CB-5339, a first-in-class VCP/p97 inhibitor from Cleave Therapeutics. CASI is planning a Phase 1 development program in China of CB-5339 as a single agent to evaluate the PK/safety profile, select the Recommended Phase 2 Dose, and assess early signs of clinical efficacy. The Phase 1 development program is expected to start in 2023.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is exciting news for CASI, as we are now a step closer to make CB-5339 available to patients and healthcare providers across Greater China. CB-5339 represents a promising new agent for selectively targeting VCP/p97 in cancers and is a complementary addition to our growing portfolio of approved and investigational therapies for hematology oncology indications. CASI is responsible for the conduct of the clinical trials in China and will initiate the studies as soon as possible."

About CB-5339 (VCP/p97 inhibitor)

CB-5339 is an oral second-generation, small molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor, and is currently being evaluated by Cleave Therapeutics in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (NCT04402541).

VCP/p97 inhibitors exploit molecular features that define cancer cell growth and metabolism. VCP/p97 plays a critical role in protein homeostasis processes such as endoplasmic reticulum associated degradation (ERAD) and chromatin-associated degradation (CAD), as well as the DNA damage response (DDR). These key cellular stress pathways are known to represent sensitivities critical to cancer cell survival. Cellular stress provides an attractive means of targeting non-oncogene addiction as a way to combat tumor heterogeneity and emerging resistance to targeted therapies. Such an approach has the added benefit of broad applicability, not dependent on a single driver mutation and potential efficacy across cancer types.

About Cleave Therapeutics

Cleave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on VCP/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis and cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in cancer. The privately held company, based in San Francisco, is studying CB-5339, its second-generation, small molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and myeloproliferative neoplasms. Cleave investors include 5AM Ventures, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orbimed, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Arcus Ventures, Astellas Venture Management, and Osage University Partners. For additional information, visit www.cleavetherapeutics.com.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations, and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

