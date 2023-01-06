ASSAYQUANT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2023

Innovative tools that power discovery and the development of next-generation drugs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AssayQuant Technologies, Inc announced today that it is presenting at Biotech Showcase™ 2023.

Dr. Erik Schaefer, CEO, CSO and co-founder will be presenting a business overview of AssayQuant Technologies and its innovative PhosphoSens® technology at Biotech Showcase. AssayQuant's novel and proprietary PhosphoSens technology empowers a deeper understanding of lead compounds targeting kinases and phosphatases, which comprise 30% of all drug development. The platform allows continuous monitoring and enables information-rich decisions about drug candidates, yielding improved therapeutics faster.

Date: Monday, January 9

Time: 4:15 PM PST

Venue: Yosemite-C, Level Ballroom

"We're looking forward to this year's Biotech Showcase to present our unique and enabling solution to understanding kinase and phosphatase biology and allowing our customers to accelerate the creation of improved therapeutics", said Dr. Erik Schaefer.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that AssayQuant Technologies, Inc. will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

ABOUT ASSAYQUANT

AssayQuant's proprietary technology is exclusively licensed from MIT and is integrated into a growing menu of catalog products and CRO services for >400 assays that supports the drug discovery process and enables the development of more effective therapies targeting kinase and phosphatase enzyme activity. Their proprietary PhosphoSens technology enables direct and continuous quantitative monitoring of phosphorylation or dephosphorylation in a simple add-and-read format, yielding a progress curve in every well for deep enzymological characterization of drugs that modulate kinase or phosphatase activity. AssayQuant is based in Marlborough, MA, just outside of Boston. www.assayquant.com.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

