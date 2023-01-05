Three Michigan Companies Announce New 90+ Mile Fiber Route from Southfield to Lansing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, announced a new 90-mile fiber route connecting Southfield to Lansing. This network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas.

The project partners are 123NET, Michigan's premier fiber internet, colocation, and voice services provider; Owosso, MI-based DayStarr Communications, a high-speed Internet and phone service provider; and Marquette, MI-based Peninsula Fiber Network, a provider of network, NG911, and core services throughout the state and in Wisconsin.

This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and other municipalities along the path. Underground construction has begun and will continue for approximately 18 months.

"At DayStarr it's our mission to improve lives in our community through communications. For over 20 years we've been striving to provide the best communications services to customers. We recognized ten years ago that an all-fiber optic network was the best way to do this. We're excited that both business and residential customers will benefit from the added capacity and reliability that this high-speed broadband fiber brings," said Collin Rose, DayStarr President. "DayStarr, founded in mid-Michigan, is excited to work with 123NET and PFN – both Michigan companies – to create this path and better connect our state."

One common goal that all three companies share is improving connectivity options to nearby underserved or unserved areas. This network investment will not only bring connectivity to nearby communities but will create opportunities for more partnerships in the future.

"Creating the best possible network requires multiple, diverse routes between population centers," said Dan Irvin, 123NET's President & CEO. "We have 25 years of experience building fiber along both traditional and lesser-used routes to create diversity and bring fiber into underserved areas. It's all part of our mission to make Michigan the best connected on the planet. PFN and Daystarr are ideal partners in this latest expansion."

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, states, "Continued investment in Michigan's telecommunications infrastructure is both prudent and necessary. We're happy to partner with 123NET and DayStarr to strengthen our mutual position as leaders in the state telecommunications industry and to help achieve the state's goal of ubiquitous broadband coverage for all residents and businesses."

Businesses and municipalities along the route are encouraged to contact 123NET, PFN, or DayStarr for service availability and construction information.

