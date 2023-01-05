Marcellus Wiley Acquires Stake in Brinx.TV, the next generation of Sports & Entertainment programming created by 6X Emmy Award Winner, John Brenkus

"Never Shut Up" set to debut, Wednesday, January 11th UNCENSORED

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports personality powerhouse, Marcellus Wiley, inked a deal to acquire a stake in BrinxTV, the rising platform for the next generation of sports entertainment programming. Brinx.TV is the industry leader in unifying content, commerce, and community into a single screen experience. In addition to having true network quality programming, Brinx.TV also allows the audience to engage with the content through a proprietary interactive interface enabling retail purchases, auctions, and NFTs to transact in a single screen. The audience also can participate in polls, trivia, and even be pulled up into the broadcast through the BrinxTV app.

Never Shut Up with Marcellus Wiley.Logo (PRNewswire)

Wiley added, "I desired a platform that connected me closer to my audience, and John Brenkus and the BrinxTV team has done just that. Plain and simple, no other OTT platform is integrating the fan into the content streaming experience, like Brinx.TV."

Wiley is the most recent addition to the Brinx.TV lineup that includes top-tier talent like Ray Lewis and LaVar Arrington, NIL and NCAA programming for the most powerful Universities and NIL Collectives in the country, including those associated with Penn State, West Virginia, Arkansas, and The Ohio State, among others. Wiley's first show, "Never Shut Up" is set to debut Wednesday, January 11th and will focus heavily on exploring topics and opinions that challenge the audience to think outside of the box.

Wiley said, "I've always wanted to explore discussions not just in sports, but in the greater game of life. Too many voices and opinions today are being silenced. I believe in the power of every voice, and with a perfect partner like John Brenkus and Brinx.TV these voices will have a space to 'Never Shut Up'. My partnership with Brinx.TV aligns with my goal of having deeper conversations while allowing all sides to be heard. The world needs this now more than ever."

Founded by the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Creator/Host of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is rapidly changing the power structure of Sports & Entertainment media.

"We are thrilled to have Marcellus onboard," added Brenkus. "He has played with the most powerful league in the world, has been on the most powerful networks in the world, and is poised to amplify and build the next generation of sports and entertainment programming on Brinx.TV."

Media contact: info@brinx.tv

Brinx.com/iwantmysackback (PRNewswire)

