CPCU Society Leadership Council Announces 2023 Officers and Members

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutes CPCU Society has announced its new Leadership Council officers and members for 2023. Among them are the 2023 President and Chair, Brett Clausen, CPCU, CIC, FMLI, LSSMBB, MSIM, succeeding Christopher J. Hampshire, CPCU, CIC, ARM, on Jan. 1, 2023.

Clausen is the Government Relations and Process Improvement Vice President at Farm Bureau Financial Services. Before joining the Leadership Council as Secretary/Treasurer in 2021, he served as Managing Governor and Governor of the Mountain States Region, Chair of the Professional Experience Resource Group, and Chapter President of the Arizona Chapter. In addition to earning his CPCU, Clausen holds the CIC, AIC, AIS, API, ARe, ARC and AU designations.

"Our global CPCU Society is leading the way in fulfilling the needs of the property and casualty industry. In 2023 we will continue to extend our reach by creating vital pathways for more engagement, diversity, and inclusion, which leads to more opportunity for growth, both personally and professionally. The door is open and tremendous opportunity awaits for the industry, our members, and many employers," stated Clausen.

Traci Adedeji, CPCU, ACSPO, ARM, API, AIDA, TRIP, will also assume a new role on the Leadership Council, transitioning from Leadership Council Member to President-Elect. Adedeji is the Vice-President of Personal Lines at J.P. West Inc. Her 30-plus years' experience includes leadership roles with several national carriers and her expertise includes personal lines underwriting and Agile project management. Adedeji is an active member of the CPCU Society Rhode Island Chapter, where she served as President in 2021. She has also served on several committees before joining the Leadership Council in 2021.

In addition, the Leadership Council has gained five new members for 2023:

Bud Andrews , CPCU, CLU, FLMI

Elaine George , CPCU, ARM, RPLU, ASLI

Sherry McFadden , CPCU

Precious Norman Walton , CPCU, TRIP, SHRM-CP, AIC, AINS, AIS

Rajesh Narayan Iyer , CPCU, PMP, CIOP, LSSBB

For a complete list of CPCU Society Leadership Council members for the 2023–2024 year, please visit the CPCU Society website.

The CPCU Society also wishes to express our gratitude to the following Leadership Council members, whose terms concluded in 2022:

Sharon Koches , CPCU, RPLU, AAI, AU, ITP

Tony Cabot , CPCU, ARM

Ari Chester , CPCU, FLMI

Susan Golla , CPCU, ARM, CRM

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute