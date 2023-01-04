Qunol Taps Legendary Skateboarder and Entrepreneur Tony Hawk as Brand Ambassador

#1 selling brand of Turmeric and CoQ10 supplements1 partners with celebrity brand ambassador

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qunol, a wellness brand offering a rich selection of nutritional supplements, announces their partnership with legendary skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk as the brand's newest ambassador starting January 1, 2023. Hawk was originally introduced to the brand when his doctor suggested taking CoQ10 to pair with his statin medication. Hawk tried other CoQ10 brands but settled on Qunol with its Ultra CoQ10 that offers 3x better absorption than regular2 CoQ10. "I take a statin every day to manage my high cholesterol, but statins can deplete my CoQ10 levels, so my doctor recommended taking a CoQ10 supplement. I choose Qunol because it has the #1 cardiologist recommended form3 of CoQ104," says Hawk

Hawk began to dive deeper into Qunol's variety of supplements, one of his favorites being Turmeric. He has been doing extreme sports like skating, surfing and snowboarding for most of his life. It's no surprise Hawk's highly active lifestyle has taken a toll on his body, and this partnership supports Qunol in its mission to provide overall well-being and transformation for all individuals and focus on bringing health and wellness to the forefront of their lives. Hawk's holistic approach to wellness aligns with the beliefs and benefits of Qunol with their clean and nourishing supplements, including gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Turmeric Gummies are a personal favorite of Hawk's, "Skating for over 45 years has obviously taken a toll on my body. I take turmeric to help with healthy joints and inflammation support. I enjoy the Qunol Turmeric gummies which have superior absorption compared to regular5 turmeric. They taste great and are helpful to my recovery after a heavy skate session," says Hawk.

Qunol strives to provide the highest quality supplements, and many Qunol products are designed with a unique formula that delivers higher absorption than regular supplements. Because of this, Qunol supplements allow your digestive system to better absorb the nutrients to help you get the full benefits. Their Ultra CoQ10 is 3x higher absorption than regular2 CoQ10 and their extra strength turmeric have ultra-high absorption compared to regular5 turmeric. Their most recent launch adds high absorption magnesium to their portfolio. Qunol firmly believes it's not what you take, it's what you absorb that matters!

First launched in 2006 with a single product of liquid CoQ10, the brand now has an expansive line of CoQ10, Turmeric, Magnesium, and Sleep products that come in a variety of forms including liquids, capsules, soft gels, and gummies. Qunol is the #1 selling brand of both Turmeric and CoQ10 supplements in the US1. While CoQ10 supports heart and vascular health as well as energy production, Turmeric boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, improves skin health, and can help reduce temporary inflammation. Magnesium promotes bone, nerve, and muscle health, while Sleep Support helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer so you can wake up refreshed.

Qunol is available in a wide variety of major retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, BJs, Sam's Club and more as well as direct to consumer at www.qunol.com.

