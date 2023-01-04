Eyebuydirect Starts the Year with New Looks, Big Savings

DTC retailer unveils promotions throughout the month

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is starting the New Year with seriously good deals and hot new looks so customers can express themselves with style. The brand is kicking off the month by offering a Buy More Save More deal, where customers can save up to 30%.

With the holidays in the rearview, Eyebuydirect is breathing fresh air into 2023 and encouraging customers to live up to the brand's 'Every Vision of You' motto by exploring new colors – like pale mint and light pink – to dust off the holiday stress and offer a refreshing clean slate for the New Year.

Brand favorites that consumers can save big on during these month-long deals include:

Nala ($35) : Look sharp and on-trend with Nala's sophisticated curves and clear pink hue to give any look a crisp pop of color : Look sharp and on-trend with Nala's sophisticated curves and clear pink hue to give any look a crisp pop of color

Aroma ($59) : A lightweight acetate frame that features a splash of sea green for a look that will brighten any outfit : A lightweight acetate frame that features a splash of sea green for a look that will brighten any outfit

Lighthouse ($70) : Clear blue full-rimmed frames illuminate any style. Featuring timeless touches of traditional style, these frames fit any face for all-day comfort : Clear blue full-rimmed frames illuminate any style. Featuring timeless touches of traditional style, these frames fit any face for all-day comfort

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

