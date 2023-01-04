Allied Electronics & Automation Announces Ready-to-Ship Solutions for Medical Industry Applications

Allied suppliers including ABB Robotics, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Keystone Technologies, and MicroCare serve the medical industry and industrial and commercial markets.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, announces ready-to-ship solutions for medical industry applications from ABB Robotics, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Keystone Technologies, and MicroCare.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

ABB Robotics is a leading global supplier of innovative robotics, machine automation, and digital services optimized for use in a diverse range of industries, including medical, automotive, electronics, and logistics. Its GoFa CRB 15000 collaborative robot, or cobot, delivers best-in-class speed, safety, and ease of use and incorporates an array of advanced features, including integrated torque sensors, that allow it to safely share space with people and cooperatively improve efficiency and productivity. It is capable of handling payloads up to 5kg, has a maximum tool center point (TCP) speed of 2.2m/s, which is faster than other cobots in its class and allows it to perform more operations in a set period than competing cobots, and is safety certified to Category 3 PLd. Medical industry applications include improving assembly and production efficiencies and assisting with lab testing procedures.

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of measurement and control systems for liquids and gases and has more than 75 years of experience developing exceptional solutions to both standard and unconventional fluid control problems. Allied offers a wide range of Bürkert's innovative solenoid valves, which are commonly used to release, stop the flow of, dose, and mix fluids in medical applications including ventilators, dialysis equipment, patient monitors, oxygen and anesthesia delivery systems, and biological analysis.

Keystone Technologies has more than 75 years of experience designing and manufacturing lighting and lighting components engineered for simplicity, reliability, uniformity, ease of use, efficacy, and enjoyment in commercial, industrial, and medical applications and has earned a global reputation for outstanding, easy-to-use lighting solutions that exceed expectations. Allied offers Keystone Technologies products ranging from LED lamps, drivers, and retrofit kits to mounting kits and more conventional fluorescent and high-intensity discharge (HID) replacement ballasts.

MicroCare and its sub-brands, MicroCare Medical and Sticklers, formulate and blend cleaning, coating, and lubricating solutions engineered for use in the electronics, metal fabricating, medical, fiber optics, and facility maintenance industries. MicroCare leads in the industry in research and development (R&D) and offers a variety of safe, modern, and environmentally sensitive cleaning solutions based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydrofluoroether (HFE), siloxane, and hydrocarbon solvents. Allied offers MicroCare products including cleaners, degreasers, cleanroom supplies, wipes, paper products and dispensers, brushes, mounting kits, and tools, all of which are backed by nearly 40 years of technical expertise and manufactured in FDA-registered facilities compliant with ISO 9001:2015 quality management policies and procedures.

For more information about Allied's selection of solutions for medical industry applications, please visit its Medical and Pharmaceutical Technologies page; explore search results in the connector, wire & cable, power product, circuit protection, electronic components, facilities cleaning and maintenance, and industrial controls product categories; or click through to access relevant content from Allied's Expert Advice series.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

