5WPR Selected by Israeli Tech Company Fetcherr as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for Israeli demand prediction and algorithm pricing company using AI-native High Frequency Pricing, Fetcherr.

5WPR will manage media relations for Fetcherr to further build the brand's presence within the technology and aviation spaces.

"Fetcherr is an industry disrupter and an asset to airlines for revenue advancement," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W's team of experts looks forward to propelling Fetcherr's capabilities to the center of the media conversation."

"We are excited to work with the 5W team" said Fetcherr's co-Founder, Robby Nissan. "We chose them because of their well-known expertise and disruptive approach. They are the right partner to deliver against our goals and help us maximize our impact."

The Technology team at 5WPR leads high-growth tech companies in gaining brand recognition through cultivated media relationships, strategy, and expertise, resulting in top-tier placements.

Fetcherr joins 5W roster of Israeli-based clients that include ironSource, SodaStream, HiBob, JVP, PICO Partners, SparkBeyond, Kaltura, and more.

Fetcherr is an Israeli Algo Trading-based startup that developed a proprietary AI-powered pricing system, using proven reinforcement AI models to increase airline revenue by enabling High Frequency Pricing. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional, rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through deep learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit https://fetcherr.io/.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

