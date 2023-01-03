OGGI Equity's Portfolio Company Valentis wins contract with Department of Defense

MILAN and MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGGI Equity is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Valentis Group has been awarded a contract with United States Department of Defense for protective security services at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The engagement is an opportunity to continue its effort to provide a solution to the federal government that exceeds expectations. The award will also be a first for Valentis providing personnel that are required to possess Top Secret Clearances.

"We continue to make strides and are excited to be able to provide a high level of competency and capabilities to our commercial and government clients", says Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis.

About OGGI Equity:

OGGI EQUITY is an International private equity and consultancy firm with a primary focus on guiding and taking a position in USA companies operating across diversified sectors that meet stringent terms and conditions. We seek value propositions in emerging private companies that show the growth potential of expansion and public valuation and incorporate a network of public company related advisors, including attorneys, accountants, regulatory advisors, auditor, and those with financial industry experience to assist and guide portfolio companies in their business efforts and value. OGGI adheres to fundamental analysis which includes: positive economic conditions, a growing market sector, realistic forecasting and exit strategies.

Note: This release may include forward-looking statements. In particular, like the word forecasted and similar, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this release are not promises or representations and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and correction though not updates are obligated.

CONTACT: enquire@oggiequity.org

