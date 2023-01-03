Contests
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2022

Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 21.1%. Total seats increased 16.5% and the number of departures increased by 16.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.2% and the load factor was 77.9%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 10.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 78.7%. The volume of departures increased by 11.5% and seats increased by 11.7%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 465 million, the demand (RPK) was 332 million and international load factor was 71.4%.

December/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Dec/22

Dec/21

% Var.

4Q22

4Q21

% Var.

12M22

12M21

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

20,907

17,958

16.4 %

56,984

45,361

25.6 %

201,950

134,173

50.5 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,649

3,134

16.5 %

9,491

7,868

20.6 %

35,215

23,520

49.7 %

  ASK (million)

4,292

3,544

21.1 %

11,376

8,699

30.8 %

40,764

27,016

50.9 %

  RPK (million)

3,344

2,903

15.2 %

9,108

7,189

26.7 %

32,618

22,144

47.3 %

  Load factor

77.9 %

81.9 %

-4.0 p.p

80.1 %

82.6 %

-2.6 p.p

80.0 %

82.0 %

-1.9 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,810

2,527

11.2 %

7,803

6,400

21.9 %

27,361

18,807

45.5 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

19,849

17,796

11.5 %

54,281

45,056

20.5 %

195,232

133,868

45.8 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,468

3,106

11.7 %

9,491

7,817

21.4 %

34,064

23,469

45.1 %

  ASK (million)

3,827

3,480

10.0 %

10,177

8,574

18.7 %

37,700

26,891

40.2 %

  RPK (million)

3,012

2,851

5.6 %

8,201

7,095

15.6 %

30,142

22,050

36.7 %

  Load factor

78.7 %

81.9 %

-3.2 p.p

80.6 %

82.8 %

-2.2 p.p

80.0 %

82.0 %

-2.0 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,687

2,505

7.2 %

7,461

6,362

17.3 %

26,443

18,770

40.9 %

International GOL










  Departures

1,058

162

NM

2,703

305

NM

6,718

305

NM

  Seats (thousand)

181

28

NM

467

51

NM

1,151

51

NM

  ASK (million)

465

64

NM

1,200

125

NM

3,064

125

NM

  RPK (million)

332

51

NM

907

94

NM

2,476

94

NM

  Load factor

71.4 %

80.1 %

-0.1 p.p

75.6 %

75.2 %

0.5 p.p.

80.8 %

75.2 %

0.1 p.p.

  Pax on board (thousand)

123

22

NM

343

38

NM

918

38

NM

On-time Departures

76.4 %

81.2 %

-4.9 p.p

79.0 %

86.5 %

-7.5 p.p

89.4 %

94.0 %

-4.6 p.p

Flight Completion

97.8 %

99.7 %

-1.9 p.p

98.3 %

99.2 %

-0.9 p.p

99.2 %

98.9 %

0.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.1

5.1

59.7 %

23.2

11.1

109.0 %

71.4

42.0

70.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-december-2022-301712277.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

