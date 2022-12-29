TrueCar Releases Analysis of December Industry Sales

Heading into 2023, more indications that OEMs and Dealers will look to stimulate demand

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,275,694 units in December 2022, up 4.5% from a year ago and up about 4% from November 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.3 million, up 3% from December 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,096,411 units, about even from a year ago and up about 3% from November 2022.

"Sales are on pace to finish higher than a year ago for the fifth consecutive month with inventory improving steadily," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "As we head into the new year, the industry shows signs of reverting to old customs. Mark-ups (% of sales over MSRP) are being reduced, incentives are inching up and a larger proportion of sales are allocated to rental fleets—all normal indicators after what has been an abnormal few years."

"As inventory continues to build, many OEMs are starting to feel pressure to incentivize, especially with winter storms and rising interest rates keeping more folks on the sidelines," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional December Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for December 2022 are expected to be up 4.5% from a year ago and up about 4% from November 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for December 2022 are expected to be up 46% from a year ago and up 8% from November 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2% from a year ago and up 1% from November 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be up 3% from a year ago at about 13.3 million units.

Used vehicle sales for December 2022 are expected to reach almost 2.5 million, down 10% from a year ago and down 7% from November 2022.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.7% compared to November 2022 at 6.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for December 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 70 months.

Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 41,415 42,528 36,272 -2.6 % -2.6 % 14.2 % 5.7 % Daimler 30,124 31,932 26,777 -5.7 % -5.7 % 12.5 % 4.2 % Ford 170,471 172,257 144,984 -1.0 % -1.0 % 17.6 % 8.9 % GM 219,264 163,990 196,113 33.7 % 33.7 % 11.8 % 3.5 % Honda 95,349 105,068 79,862 -9.2 % -9.2 % 19.4 % 10.5 % Hyundai 74,741 56,339 68,310 32.7 % 32.7 % 9.4 % 1.3 % Kia 63,734 48,506 56,703 31.4 % 31.4 % 12.4 % 4.1 % Nissan 68,196 77,949 60,106 -12.5 % -12.5 % 13.5 % 5.1 % Stellantis 118,146 155,138 108,896 -23.8 % -23.8 % 8.5 % 0.5 % Subaru 58,661 51,146 50,138 14.7 % 14.7 % 17.0 % 8.3 % Tesla 49,536 47,253 43,453 4.8 % 4.8 % 14.0 % 5.6 % Toyota 178,183 173,847 169,698 2.5 % 2.5 % 5.0 % -2.8 % Volkswagen Group 47,919 48,011 44,170 -0.2 % -0.2 % 8.5 % 0.5 % Industry 1,275,694 1,220,427 1,138,281 4.5 % 4.5 % 12.1 % 3.8 %

Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 39,565 40,146 33,277 -1.4 % -1.4 % 18.9 % 10.1 % Daimler 27,977 29,131 24,898 -4.0 % -4.0 % 12.4 % 4.0 % Ford 123,092 133,520 108,229 -7.8 % -7.8 % 13.7 % 5.3 % GM 172,357 147,514 161,656 16.8 % 16.8 % 6.6 % -1.3 % Honda 93,744 104,528 77,609 -10.3 % -10.3 % 20.8 % 11.8 % Hyundai 73,688 55,609 67,517 32.5 % 32.5 % 9.1 % 1.1 % Kia 61,880 45,531 54,797 35.9 % 35.9 % 12.9 % 4.6 % Nissan 59,900 69,315 49,055 -13.6 % -13.6 % 22.1 % 13.1 % Stellantis 80,191 124,423 84,468 -35.5 % -35.5 % -5.1 % -12.1 % Subaru 57,660 50,114 48,828 15.1 % 15.1 % 18.1 % 9.3 % Tesla 41,695 46,802 36,402 -10.9 % -10.9 % 14.5 % 6.1 % Toyota 168,019 162,816 151,795 3.2 % 3.2 % 10.7 % 2.5 % Volkswagen Group 43,384 47,217 40,370 -8.1 % -8.1 % 7.5 % -0.5 % Industry 1,096,411 1,100,321 985,025 -0.4 % -0.4 % 11.3 % 3.1 %

Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 1,850 2,382 2,995 -22.3 % -22.3 % -38.2 % -42.8 % Daimler 2,147 2,801 1,879 -23.4 % -23.4 % 14.2 % 5.8 % Ford 47,379 38,737 36,755 22.3 % 22.3 % 28.9 % 19.4 % GM 46,907 16,476 34,457 184.7 % 184.7 % 36.1 % 26.0 % Honda 1,605 540 2,253 197.4 % 197.4 % -28.8 % -34.0 % Hyundai 1,053 730 793 44.2 % 44.2 % 32.8 % 23.0 % Kia 1,854 2,975 1,906 -37.7 % -37.7 % -2.7 % -9.9 % Nissan 8,296 8,634 11,051 -3.9 % -3.9 % -24.9 % -30.5 % Stellantis 37,955 30,715 24,428 23.6 % 23.6 % 55.4 % 43.9 % Subaru 1,001 1,032 1,310 -3.0 % -3.0 % -23.6 % -29.3 % Tesla 7,841 451 7,051 1640.0 % 1640.0 % 11.2 % 3.0 % Toyota 10,164 11,031 17,903 -7.9 % -7.9 % -43.2 % -47.4 % Volkswagen Group 4,535 794 3,800 471.1 % 471.1 % 19.4 % 10.5 % Industry 175,317 119,908 149,714 46.2 % 46.2 % 17.1 % 8.4 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 4.5 % 5.6 % 8.3 % -20.2 % -45.9 % Daimler 7.1 % 8.8 % 7.0 % -18.8 % 1.5 % Ford 27.8 % 22.5 % 25.4 % 23.6 % 9.6 % GM 21.4 % 10.0 % 17.6 % 112.9 % 21.8 % Honda 1.7 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 227.7 % -40.3 % Hyundai 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 8.7 % 21.4 % Kia 2.9 % 6.1 % 3.4 % -52.6 % -13.5 % Nissan 12.2 % 11.1 % 18.4 % 9.8 % -33.8 % Stellantis 32.1 % 19.8 % 22.4 % 62.3 % 43.2 % Subaru 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.6 % -15.4 % -34.7 % Tesla 15.8 % 1.0 % 16.2 % 1559.8 % -2.4 % Toyota 5.7 % 6.3 % 10.5 % -10.1 % -45.9 % Volkswagen Group 9.5 % 1.7 % 8.6 % 472.2 % 10.0 % Industry 13.7 % 9.8 % 13.2 % 39.9 % 4.5 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual BMW 3.2 % 3.5 % 3.2 % Daimler 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.4 % Ford 13.4 % 14.1 % 12.7 % GM 17.2 % 13.4 % 17.2 % Honda 7.5 % 8.6 % 7.0 % Hyundai 5.9 % 4.6 % 6.0 % Kia 5.0 % 4.0 % 5.0 % Nissan 5.3 % 6.4 % 5.3 % Stellantis 9.3 % 12.7 % 9.6 % Subaru 4.6 % 4.2 % 4.4 % Tesla 3.9 % 3.9 % 3.8 % Toyota 14.0 % 14.2 % 14.9 % Volkswagen Group 3.8 % 3.9 % 3.9 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual BMW 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.4 % Daimler 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.5 % Ford 11.2 % 12.1 % 11.0 % GM 15.7 % 13.4 % 16.4 % Honda 8.6 % 9.5 % 7.9 % Hyundai 6.7 % 5.1 % 6.9 % Kia 5.6 % 4.1 % 5.6 % Nissan 5.5 % 6.3 % 5.0 % Stellantis 7.3 % 11.3 % 8.6 % Subaru 5.3 % 4.6 % 5.0 % Tesla 3.8 % 4.3 % 3.7 % Toyota 15.3 % 14.8 % 15.4 % Volkswagen Group 4.0 % 4.3 % 4.1 %

ATP



Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $69,149 $63,478 $68,385 8.9 % 1.1 % Daimler $73,758 $73,011 $73,640 1.0 % 0.2 % Ford $55,652 $50,279 $54,025 10.7 % 3.0 % GM $52,568 $53,906 $52,602 -2.5 % -0.1 % Honda $37,299 $35,275 $37,127 5.7 % 0.5 % Hyundai $36,967 $36,144 $36,420 2.3 % 1.5 % Kia $35,309 $32,930 $34,158 7.2 % 3.4 % Nissan $37,140 $34,790 $37,125 6.8 % 0.0 % Stellantis $55,362 $52,025 $54,813 6.4 % 1.0 % Subaru $35,786 $34,806 $35,487 2.8 % 0.8 % Toyota $40,281 $39,930 $40,899 0.9 % -1.5 % Volkswagen Group $50,357 $48,375 $48,910 4.1 % 3.0 % Industry $45,628 $44,683 $45,227 2.1 % 0.9 %

Incentives



Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,766 $2,797 $1,358 -36.9 % 30.0 % Daimler $1,379 $2,427 $1,467 -43.2 % -6.0 % Ford $1,227 $2,443 $1,091 -49.8 % 12.5 % GM $1,484 $1,807 $1,384 -17.9 % 7.2 % Honda $1,000 $1,586 $983 -37.0 % 1.7 % Hyundai $1,076 $1,199 $980 -10.2 % 9.8 % Kia $489 $1,652 $470 -70.4 % 4.0 % Nissan $1,074 $2,000 $1,501 -46.3 % -28.4 % Stellantis $1,689 $2,452 $1,594 -31.1 % 6.0 % Subaru $567 $1,058 $531 -46.4 % 6.7 % Toyota $573 $1,288 $611 -55.5 % -6.4 % Volkswagen Group $1,704 $2,097 $1,488 -18.7 % 14.5 % Industry $1,121 $1,906 $1,072 -41.2 % 4.5 %

Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 2.6 % 4.4 % 2.0 % -42.0 % 28.6 % Daimler 1.9 % 3.3 % 2.0 % -43.8 % -6.2 % Ford 2.2 % 4.9 % 2.0 % -54.6 % 9.2 % GM 2.8 % 3.4 % 2.6 % -15.8 % 7.3 % Honda 2.7 % 4.5 % 2.6 % -40.4 % 1.3 % Hyundai 2.9 % 3.3 % 2.7 % -12.2 % 8.2 % Kia 1.4 % 5.0 % 1.4 % -72.4 % 0.6 % Nissan 2.9 % 5.7 % 4.0 % -49.7 % -28.5 % Stellantis 3.1 % 4.7 % 2.9 % -35.3 % 4.9 % Subaru 1.6 % 3.0 % 1.5 % -47.9 % 5.9 % Toyota 1.4 % 3.2 % 1.5 % -55.9 % -4.9 % Volkswagen Group 3.4 % 4.3 % 3.0 % -21.9 % 11.2 % Industry 2.5 % 4.3 % 2.4 % -42.4 % 3.6 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Dec 2022 Forecast Dec 2021 Actual Nov 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $58,206,888,261 $54,531,925,314 $51,481,485,761 6.7 % 13.1 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter . TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

