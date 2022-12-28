Chatmeter Announces the Promotion of Cynthia Sener to President, Go-to-Market

The Company promotes Sener to drive revenue growth and develop both Corporate and Go-to-Market Strategies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter, the leader in reputation management and brand intelligence for multi-location enterprises, today announced the promotion of Cynthia Sener from Chief Revenue Officer to President, Go-to-Market. In her new role, Sener will continue to oversee revenue growth and assume additional responsibility for the Company's go-to-market strategy.

Chatmeter today is poised for growth as market demand expands for technology that enables brand reputation intelligence and customer experience (CX) insights. As approximately 80-90% of customers' conversations are captured as unstructured data, brands recognize the necessity of AI-powered solutions to help them surface Voice-of-the-Customer insights to eliminate their blind spots in real time. Chatmeter's connected, all-in-one platform delivers ROI across the organization from marketing and digital teams to local managers and the C-suite. Supporting automated workflows for improved operating effectiveness, Chatmeter helps businesses to focus on delivering great customer experiences instead of having to manage myriad point solutions.

"Cynthia has been an incredible asset and driver of Chatmeter's success for over five years. She is eminently qualified to take on this new role and lend her experience and expertise in helping to advance the platform, empower our customers and take the Company to its next level of success," said Collin Holmes, Chatmeter Founder and CEO.

Sener brings decades of sales, marketing and strategy experience to this new role, including her years serving as Chatmeter's Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and most recently as CRO. Before joining Chatmeter, she held a number of executive sales and marketing positions with growing responsibilities. Sener holds an MBA in Executive Management from the University of California, Irvine.

"I am thrilled to continue to partner with this talented team as we cement Chatmeter's leadership, drive growth and transform the modern CX landscape," said Sener, President, Go-to-Market. "I believe Chatmeter's technology is uniquely positioned to reveal new depths of customer intelligence and power positive consumer engagement for multi-location enterprises. I look forward to bringing new solutions to market in the coming months to help businesses compete during these uncertain yet exciting times."

Powering success for thousands of the world's best-loved brands, Chatmeter simplifies CX management, elevates brand reputation, and delivers unmatched brand intelligence for businesses at both the local and enterprise level.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com

