MAX SERVICE GROUP MAKES $264,550 WORTH OF MONETARY AND SERVICE DONATIONS IN 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates a number of leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to have made good on its promise to serve its communities through more than just HVAC services by lending a helpful, giving hand in 2022. With a focus on charitable contributions and endeavors that create the widest reach, the company donated $264,550 worth of charitable monetary contributions, scholarships, community sponsorships, and charitable installs and services in 2022. This includes charitable contributions made on behalf of the company's five brands: Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas and Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating and Cooling in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the charitable contributions were monthly donations to philanthropic organizations (totaling $111,000), charity HVAC installs and repairs (worth $102,439), $20,000 in scholarships to high school graduates, $7,500 worth of gift cards as part of the company's Christmas On Us initiative, and $23,611 in sponsorships/donations to local organizations.

In total, MAX Service Group supported 48 philanthropic/non-profit organizations throughout Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, gave away and installed 11 HVAC systems and nine water heaters to families/individuals in need, supported 15 families/individuals through its Christmas On Us initiative, provided scholarships for 20 high school graduates, and supported more multiple local organizations, including youth football and little league programs, high school marching bands and local humane societies.

"MAX Service Group was founded with community at the center of what we do professionally, and it's also at the center of what we want to do philanthropically," said MAX Service Group President Greg Wells. "We want to lead by example in the way we support the communities we serve beyond heating, cooling and plumbing services. It is with incredible gratitude that we're able to make this kind of impact—the biggest we've ever made. We are looking forward to continuing to invest even more in the communities we serve in 2023 and beyond."

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the United States. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas and Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating and Cooling in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

