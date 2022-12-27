InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Accessory for Food Service Establishments (CPC-691)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to order, pay for, and receive food orders at various establishments while still being protected from COVID-19," said an inventor, from Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the CURBSIDE BOOTH. My safe and protective design could allow food service establishments to remain open."

The patent-pending invention allows customers to place and receive food orders in a safe and effective manner. In doing so, it enhances safety during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it could allow establishments to remain open. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for various eating and drinking establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp.

