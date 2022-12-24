Duke Energy Carolinas asks customers to voluntarily reduce electric usage

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme temperatures drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas, Duke Energy is requesting customers to reduce their energy use for the next 24-hours.

Some basic energy conservation steps customers can take:

Select the lowest comfortable thermostat setting and bump it down several degrees whenever possible.

Avoid using large appliances – this means appliances with a three-pronged plug, such as dishwashers, ovens and dryers – during high-demand periods like early winter mornings.

Shift non-essential activities, like laundry, to late evening hours when power demand is lower.

Charge electric vehicles overnight.

If you have an electric water heater, limit the use of hot water as much as possible.

For more energy-saving, bill-lowering tips, check out our Lower-My-Bill toolkit

"We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps," said Daniel Stephens, Duke Energy Carolinas manager of System Operations. "Public conservation can make a difference."

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

