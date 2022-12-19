VOOPOO Sweeps the Board with Seven Awards at the Ecigclick Vape Awards 2022

Leading vape manufacturer wins best brand award for third year running

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, Ecigclick, one of the biggest and authoritative online global media outlets for vapes, revealed the winners for the Ecigclick Vape Awards 2022. VOOPOO, a leading vape brand, won seven awards, cementing the company's dominant position in the e-cigarette industry.

Having won the Best Brand Award for three consecutive years, the recognition is a testament to the brand's innovation and top-quality performance, and enduring popularity among its global base of customers.

A Diversified Range of Products

With a focus on user experience, VOOPOO have launched four product series, ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI and V. These represent a full and diversified range of e-cigarettes, to meet the needs of different users.

The first breakthrough for VOOPOO was DRAG's release in 2017, which has been a top mod for many years and maintains a high reputation within the industry. After that, VOOPOO released many outstanding vape mods, such as DRAG 2, DRAG 3, the newly released DRAG 4, and the ARGUS GT II, which won first prize in the BEST VAPE MOD category at the Ecigclick Vape Awards, thanks to its tri-proof features and high power vaping experience.

Take VOOPOO ARGUS POD, the pod winning the BEST FOR BEGINNERS, as an example; it combines the innovations of VOOPOO towards optimal mouth-to-lung (MTL) vaping. With VOOPOO's ingenious ITO atomization technology, ARGUS POD brings you a delightful MTL experience. The GENE.AI 1.2 Chip enables intelligent power switching between different ARGUS POD cartridges. The 4-hole air inlet expands the airflow, and the airflow buffer room ensures a smooth taste.

User-Centered Innovation

Among the products released by VOOPOO in 2022, many of the innovations revolutionize our perception of vaping and incorporate the wisdom and hard work of VOOPOO's technical team. VOOPOO has already released 17 products in 2022, and it is anticipated that in December, VOOPOO will launch two other products.

In this award selection, VOOPOO ARGUS P1 won the second award for BEST POD VAPE, VOOPO DORIC won the second award for BEST VAPE PEN, VOOPOO MAAT TANK NEW won the second award for BEST TANK: SUB OHM and VOOPOO ITO-X POD won the second award for BEST TANK: MTL. These four awards demonstrate VOOPOO's strength in innovation and a user-centered philosophy, but VOOPOO isn't satisfied with merely doing a good job with its products.

VOOPOO also places an emphasis on connecting with its global customers through various social media promotions, such as the 2022 TikTok Creative Challenge and the Infinity Go campaign a sure sign of its increasing popularity with its global user base.

The awards obtained are the recognition of past improvements and progress, and VOOPOO, as a leading e-cigarette brand that continues to win over an increasing legion of vapers from around the world, is well positioned to have a very successful 2023.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series — ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

