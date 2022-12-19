InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Control Frizzy Hair (LGT-403)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people use dryer sheets to control frizzy hair which may cause cancer and other problems to the human body," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented IT'S OVER GRIP. It is effective in controlling fly-a-ways and static on freshly ironed hair and would not cause cancer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention reduces fly-a-ways and static on freshly ironed, flat hair and promotes more manageable hair. It provides a more attractive, smooth, and professional appearance and serves as a safer alternative to using fabric softener sheets or brushes with dryer sheets. It can be used on any type of hair and is comfortable to touch. Easily stored and transported when needed this invention saves time, energy and is convenient, practical and easy to use. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp