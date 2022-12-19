DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Knoxville

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Knoxville, Tennessee. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 80 territories across 25 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

A longtime Tennessee resident and a lifelong lover of canines, Tony DaSilveira was looking for an opportunity to create his own niche business and expand upon his customer service skills. After years in the restaurant industry and decades in minor league baseball operations, DaSilveira decided to embark on a franchising journey with DoodyCalls.

"Franchising with DoodyCalls allows me to lean into my passion for people and their pets while creating a business of my own with scalable growth and a true chance to expand," said Tony DaSilveira owner and operator of DoodyCalls of East Tennessee. "I'm looking forward to creating even deeper ties in my community and offering my neighbors a service they will appreciate."

DaSilveira is looking forward to presenting a much needed and helpful service to his community and has his eye on expansion in the coming years. He plans to give back to his community in the future and give every neighbor with a pooch what they want most: more precious time with their pet.

"We at DoodyCalls are excited to expand our franchise locations into Tennessee and welcome a new team into our family," said Larry Amos, Vice President of Operations with DoodyCalls. "We are looking forward to seeing their business flourish in their community and support their team as they grow over the years."

The East Tennessee DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Bybee, Cosby, Dandridge, Del Rio, Gatlinburg, Hartford, Knoxville, Kodak, Maryville, Newport, Parrottsville, Pigeon Forge, Rockford, Sevierville, Seymour, Strawberry Plains, and White Pine, with additional areas looking to be added in the near future.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners , DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the new franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/east-tennessee. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 25 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

