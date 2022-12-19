BOSTWICK-BRAUN HIRES GULA AS INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Christie, Chief Executive Officer of The Bostwick-Braun Company, announced the new president of the Bostwick-Braun Industrial Business Unit, Aaron Gula.

Under Gula's direction, the Industrial Business Unit aims to become the best regional industrial distributor

by building a best-in-class platform and operating system to leverage the strengths of its companies while maintaining a local focus to exceed customer expectations and become their supplier partner of choice.

The hiring of Gula comes after an extensive search for the right leader who could achieve Bostwick-Braun's aggressive vision and outcomes and build a strong culture. He brings to the company a deep operations background and commercial experience.

Prior to joining the Industrial Business Unit, Gula had over 25 years' experience in executive management, P&L management and product development and launching at General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Cardinal Health, The Numina Group and Elgin Fastener Group. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of The Hillman Group's Hardware Solutions Division. In addition, Gula is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and LSS Champion and is an expert in the reduction of process cycle time and costs.

"Aaron has extensive leadership and industry experience to develop our strategic roadmap that will expand our capabilities and services in becoming a premier regional distributor," said Christie. "He will champion the integration of our industrial businesses and the launch of our new digital platform."

Gula earned his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University and is a 2004 Master's in Business Administration graduate of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.

About The Bostwick-Braun Company

The Bostwick-Braun Company is a wholesale distributor of hardware and industrial supplies and one of the Midwest's largest and oldest. For more than 160 years, we have assisted stores with their supply needs and provided them with business services and guidance to ensure their longevity. We also supply companies with MRO products, fasteners, cutting tools, and value-add solutions that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

Our Industrial Business Unit's roster includes Columbus Fasteners, Complete Fastening Systems, EBN Industrial Supply, Hi-Tech Tools, JMC Sales & Engineering, Mill Supplies, Inc., and Wayne Fasteners. With 14 locations, the unit serves the manufacturing, construction, and metalworking industries in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

