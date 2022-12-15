Solis Health Plans Appoints Industry Veteran Francisco Hernandez, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Francisco Hernandez, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hernandez will join the Solis executive team and be responsible for overseeing clinical operations, care management, quality improvement, pharmacy, health IT, social services, and behavioral health for Solis' membership.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Hernandez to the Solis Health Plans leadership team," said Efrain Duarte, CEO of Solis Health Plans. "Dr. Hernandez brings vast experience as a CMO and will help Solis continue to build out best-in-class policies and procedures to elevate the member and provider experience."

Dr. Hernandez joins Solis Health Plans with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, Dr. Hernandez served as the National Director of Endocrinology at ChenMed where he designed clinical guidelines to improve outcomes and cost-effectiveness. Prior to that, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Doctors HealthCare Plans.

"I am elated to be joining the talented team at Solis Health Plans," said Francisco Hernandez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Solis Health Plans. "I look forward to bringing my extensive operational experience in the healthcare system to continue to improve the experience of both members and providers."

About Solis Health Plans

Miami-based Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering competitive plans with expanded benefits in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough counties. With a goal of providing outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers, Solis Health Plans is committed to becoming the plan of choice for the communities it serves. Solis aims to provide transparent solutions for members and providers while holding its associates to the highest standard of personal and professional accountability.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

