MICHAEL CRICHTON & JAMES PATTERSON TO COLLABORATE ON HAWAIIAN VOLCANO THRILLER

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Patterson and Michael Crichton, two of the bestselling writers in history with combined global sales of more than 675 million copies, have come together to coauthor an untitled novel about a mega-eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano that can destroy not just the island but the entire world. The event thriller will be published in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook in 2024. The manuscript was left unfinished by Michael Crichton at the time of his passing in 2008.

James Patterson said, "I've read Michael Crichton's thrillers avidly for decades and have always thought of him as one of the world's best storytellers. I'm honored that Sherri Crichton has entrusted this extraordinary story to me and that I will have the opportunity to bring Crichton's brilliant ideas to life. I'm particularly excited to be working on this wonderfully prescient novel about Mauna Loa in light of current events. It's as if Crichton could see into the future, and I'm eager to bring that vision to his readers and to mine."

Sherri Crichton, CEO of CrichtonSun, said, "Not only is James Patterson the most successful author in the world working today, but like Michael he is also a truly gifted storyteller whose books have formed a special connection with millions of readers around the world. I know that Michael would be very proud to have Jim complete the book he was writing at the time of his passing. I am honored to be joining hands with Jim on this incredible adventure."

Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch said, "This is one of the most spectacular meetings of minds in literary history. The novel that Michael Crichton was unable to complete will be brought to life by the bestselling writer in modern publishing history, James Patterson, whose ability to create constantly compelling stories and indelible characters makes him the perfect partner." Little, Brown and Company acquired world and translation rights, excluding the UK. CrichtonSun was represented by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory, and Patterson was represented by Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell of Williams & Connolly.

Michael Crichton has sold more than 250 million books worldwide. More than a dozen films and television series, which have grossed over six billion dollars combined, have been made from Crichton's novels, including the Jurassic Park franchise, Disclosure, The Andromeda Strain, Rising Sun, Congo, The Great Train Robbery, and HBO's Westworld. Crichton also wrote and produced the blockbuster film Twister and was the creator and executive producer of ER, for which he won an Emmy and which ran for fifteen seasons on NBC. James Patterson has sold more than 425 million books worldwide and has coauthored novels with Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton. He's won an Edgar Award, nine Emmys for television, and the National Humanities Medal.

