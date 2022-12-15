Gotcha Covered opens new location in Denver, North Carolina

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to West Lake Norman community

DENVER, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing its expansion in North Carolina with the opening of Gotcha Covered of West Lake Norman. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has six locations in the state.

Christina and Tom Mullen are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of West Lake Norman. (PRNewswire)

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Christina and Tom Mullen. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners on the west side of Lake Norman in addition to Mecklenburg, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell and Gaston counties. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we are always looking to grow and expand our franchise across North America," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The state of North Carolina is growing and bustling with opportunity. Opening another location in the state was a no-brainer for us. Homeowners and businesses in the Denver community are getting a great asset, and the Mullens will provide great representation for the Gotcha Covered brand."

The Mullens bring a diverse background to Gotcha Covered. Tom and Christina bring a combined 10 years of experience in designing and merchandising, 20 years in fixed-income trading desk management, 15 years in renovating homes and condominiums and seven years of owning and managing a medically supervised weight loss practice.

When the Mullens decided to open a franchise, they turned to Steve Rosenkrantz of the Entrepreneur Source. With a passion for interior and exterior design, the Mullens knew Gotcha Covered was the franchise for them.

"I've always had a passion for working one on one with clients to come up with the optimal design for the customer. Gotcha Covered presented an opportunity for me to embrace that passion," said Christina Mullens. "Our experience has been great thus far. When we have questions, finding an answer is just a short phone call away, whether it's speaking with corporate or another franchise owner. We made the right choice when we chose Gotcha Covered.

"Our vision is to grow our business locally and become the premier name in our region. We are excited to team up with the corporate office and our vendors to provide services to our clients that can't be matched by others."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of West Lake Norman, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/west-lake-norman/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

