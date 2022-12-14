Sidewalk Side Spirits Wants a Bite of the Flavored Whiskey Market

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits Brand Incubator company, Sidewalk Side Spirits, on the heels of their highly successful launch of their Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream, announces the creation of Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey.

Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey is a blend of 3-year wheat bourbon, American light whiskey, Cocktail & Son's Lemon Strawberry Syrup, and fresh Ponchatoula Strawberries. It's blended at 86 Proof in New Orleans at the Porchjam Distillery. Not an underproof, sugar bomb of artificial flavors like so many others, Hardhide is a flavored whiskey for whiskey lovers. Delicious in Lemonade, on the rocks, or in a Strawberry Old Fashioned, Hardhide makes for a tasty, smooth cocktail. Perfect for home entertaining or any bartender's tool kit.

"Ponchatoula is known as the Strawberry Capital of the World," said John Eason, CEO of Sidewalk Side Spirits. "Through our whiskey, we hope to tell the story of this beautiful town known for strawberry farms, the World-Famous Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, and its beloved Alligator named Hardhide, who lives smack dab in the middle of downtown Ponchatoula".

Hardhide's beautiful packaging was inspired by a commissioned original painting by renowned New Orleans artist, Frenchy. Frenchy is a fixture in and around New Orleans and famous for his artwork and philanthropy.

Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey will be distributed by RNDC in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and Georgia. Best Brands will distribute the brand in Tennessee. More states to come online after the next strawberry harvest in Q1 of 2023.

In the spirit of giving back, Sidewalk Side Spirits will form "Friends of Hardhide", a charity that will donate 2% of the profits to the care and improvement of Hardhide's quality of life. Artist Frenchy will be selling replicas of the original Hardhide art and be donating a portion of those proceeds to the "Friends of Hardhide" as well.

ABOUT SIDEWALK SIDE SPIRITS

Sidewalk Side Spirits is a spirit's brand incubator company founded in 2020 by spirits industry veteran John Eason and the owners of Cocktail & Son's, Lauren Myerscough, and Max Messier. It's 1st brand was a collaboration with Gambino's Bakery, the King of King Cakes to create award winning, Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream. To know more go to www.sidewalksidespirits.com or email John@Sidewalksidesspirits.com

