LeanIX placed as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX, a leading and innovative provider of SaaS for IT and business transformation, today announced that LeanIX has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for enterprise architecture tools for its LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) product. The evaluation was based on specific criteria reflecting the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management enables companies to plan, manage and transform their IT landscapes globally. The EAM tool addresses a range of critical use cases – Business Capability Planning, Application Portfolio Management, Technology Risk Management, Application Modernization, Cloud Migration, and Post-Merger IT Integration, among others. LeanIX EAM makes it possible for organizations to optimize their IT landscape, make decisions, and manage change with an outcome-driven approach.

"We believe, this recognition clearly indicates that LeanIX's enterprise architecture management tool successfully addresses customer pain points so they can make better, faster, data-driven decisions in support of their technology strategy and overall transformation goals," said LeanIX CEO and co-founder, André Christ.

"We are uniquely positioned within the market to effectively serve customers around the globe with our easy-to-use, cloud-native SaaS platform, the largest global support team, and the best partner network. We will continue to work with our clients and partners to reinvent and democratize the EA category, fulfilling our mission of 'EA for everyone.'"

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage their software landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering SaaS for Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has more than 700 customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Volkswagen. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Hyderabad and around the world.

