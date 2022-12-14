Koppers Named to Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, has been named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the third consecutive year. Koppers ranked No. 179 out of 500 finalists and No. 20 out of 55 companies in the Materials & Chemicals category.

Koppers Logo (PRNewswire)

"This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to Koppers commitment to continuously improve our environmental, social and governance performance through our business strategy that incorporates sustainable principles into our everyday practices," said Koppers President & CEO Leroy Ball. "We are proud to be able to provide responsible solutions that are essential to our global infrastructure. Grounded by our purpose of 'Protecting What Matters and Preserving The Future,' we recognize that in order to achieve long-term success, we must earn the right to remain in business."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile the list based on a vetting process that included research from publicly available key performance indicators and an independent survey among U.S. citizens. The initial analysis focused on a pool of 2,000 of the largest U.S.-based public companies based on revenue. The 2023 list recognized the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. from across 14 industries.

"At Koppers, our Sustainability pillars are directly aligned with our values of People, Planet, and Performance, and serve as guideposts for how we work together, conduct business, and interact with our stakeholders," said Leslie Hyde, Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are honored to again be recognized on this prestigious list and thank our 2,100 global employees for putting forth their best effort every day to help us create a better future."

The full list can be viewed here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023. To learn more about Koppers Sustainability efforts, visit the company's most recent Sustainability Report.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Jessica Black, Manager, Corporate Communications



412 227 2025 BlackJF@koppers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koppers