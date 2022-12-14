Kim Camps Joins Very Big Things as Senior Vice President of Revenue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Big Things (VBT), a leading digital products agency helping companies become their greatest self by digitally elevating their brand, experiences, and innovation, announced today that Kim Camps has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Revenue. In this role, Camps will be responsible for growing VBT's revenue by creating and driving the execution of the Enterprise Sales Strategy. This role will lead cross-functional collaboration and decision-making across all revenue-generating departments.

"Very Big Things has experienced great fortune being sought out by ambitious leaders to innovate their technology and transform their companies," said Chris Stegner, CEO of VBT. "As we focus on our long-term goals and growth strategy, we are extremely excited to add an established senior leader like Kim to continue forging our path in delivering innovative solutions within the enterprise sector."

Prior to joining VBT, Kim spent almost 19 years with Motorola Solutions leading Mission Critical Business Strategy, Global Product Portfolio Development and as a Professional Sales Executive working in the Public Safety and Government communications industry. Kim's strong client-facing, business development background included Product Lifecycle Management, Embedded Software, UI/UX/Human Factors research, Communications and partnering with agencies to develop their future technology roadmaps.

"Very Big Things has an impressive client roster and an equally impressive revenue growth story that they have achieved in just four short years. I am confident that there are many more opportunities to tap into that will help VBT establish strong relationships, bring on new clients, and allow us to continue to grow the business," said Kim Camps, Senior Vice President of Revenue.

About Very Big Things (VBT)



Very Big Things (VBT) is a leading digital products agency helping companies become their greatest self by digitally elevating their brand, experiences, and innovation. VBT designs and develops digital experiences for startups and enterprise clients by fusing cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create amazing user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 70+ person firm has offices in two countries. For more information, please visit verybigthings.com

