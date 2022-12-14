EdgeConneX Deepens Executive Bench as it Continues Global Expansion

New Chief Revenue Officer and EVP, Engineering & Operations will be focused on advancing the company's growth, sustainability commitment and customer experience initiatives

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces it has hired two new executives to help accelerate the company's global expansion and development of customer-centric and sustainable data center solutions. The new hires include:

Don MacNeil – Chief Revenue Officer

Previously, Don MacNeil served as CTO of EdgeConneX between 2015-2017. Don returns to the company in his new role as Chief Revenue Officer. His responsibilities include the alignment and execution of the EdgeConneX global sales, customer delivery, and go-to-market strategy. Don brings a successful track record of delivering organizational change and operational improvement for telecom and digital infrastructure providers. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at GTT, Don was responsible for worldwide network operations, service delivery, assurance and vendor management teams, and the company's product organization. Prior to joining GTT, Don was CEO at FiberLight, driving its business of designing, building, and optimizing fiber-optic networks. He has held several executive leadership roles throughout his career, including COO, CMO and Head of Customer Operations for managed network provider XO Communications. Don graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in naval architecture. He went on to serve 27 years in the U.S. Navy, both on active and reserve assignments, attaining the rank of captain. He holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, and a Master of Science in Physics from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA.

Brian Green – Executive Vice President of Operations, Engineering & Project Management

For the better part of the last decade, Brian Green has been responsible for the operations of Visa's global data centers and leased colocation facilities. In this role, Brian was charged with driving and implementing data center standards and operations. Brian successfully led major retrofit projects, including multi megawatt UPS capacity upgrades and excavation projects, as well as rolling out new deployments in production environments without impact. Brian brings extensive, international operations and engineering expertise to the EdgeConneX team. His responsibilities at EdgeConneX include managing the operations of the company's global data center platform in the most sustainable way possible, as well as leading the engineering and data center project management teams. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

"Don and Brian have held some of the most demanding posts within our industry and the military and have demonstrated success everywhere they've served," said Randy Brouckman, Co-Founder and CEO at EdgeConneX. "We're thrilled to have them on board as we embark on the next decade of our highly successful business. As one of the largest private data center operators in the world, EdgeConneX is built on a legacy of bringing premier data center facilities right to where our customers need them most. The new hires are a testimony to our customer-focused ethos and we're honored to have them as part of our leadership team that are building a premier, sustainable global data center platform which serves some of the largest cloud, content and network service providers in the world."

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

