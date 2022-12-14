Cox Enterprises Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Cox Enterprises announces the appointment of Barbara Kennedy Harty, Grace Lieblein and Troy D. Taylor

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cox Enterprises announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Barbara Kennedy Harty from the James M. Cox Foundation; Grace Lieblein, retired VP of Global Quality at General Motors Company; and Troy D. Taylor, founder, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.

The new board members join Cox at an important moment for the company, as it continues to grow its Cox Communications and Cox Automotive businesses, while expanding into new areas like cleantech.

"At Cox, we strive to bring in talented leaders who share our passion for building strong businesses and leaving the world in a better place for the next generation," said Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises. "Today the Cox Enterprises Board of Directors welcomes three new members who share this goal. I'm excited to work with them to help guide the companies we have today and build new ones for the future."

Barbara Kennedy Harty currently serves on the James M. Cox Foundation Board of Directors. The foundation provides philanthropic support for nonprofit organizations in communities where Cox Enterprises does business. A former teacher, Harty's work includes serving as a member of the board of REACH Prep, which provides educational experiences to underserved, high-achieving students.

Grace Lieblein was Vice President of Global Quality for General Motors until she retired in December 2015 after a 37-year career. Lieblein was vice president for global purchasing and supply chain for General Motors from January 2013 until November 2014. She had revenue responsibility up to $12 billion and purchasing responsibility exceeding $100 billion. Prior to that, Lieblein was president of General Motors Brazil and was also president of General Motors Mexico.

Troy D. Taylor is the founder, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the third largest privately owned and sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. He is also the founder and CEO of Cardinal System Holdings, the holding company for Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Tellus Equipment Solutions (a John Deere equipment dealer), Florida Fresh Vending and Markets (a provider of unattended retail solutions), and related private investments.

Other changes to the board include the retirement of long-time members Janet M. Clarke and Michael Ahearn. Both made many contributions to the company through their work on the board and their impact will be felt for years to come.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

