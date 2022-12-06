Talend Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status and Technology Ready Validation with Snowflake

Talend Continues to Drive Instant and Easy Access to Healthy Data in Snowflake

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and management, today announced it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Additionally, Talend has once again been approved by Snowflake as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner, further demonstrating that Talend adheres to Snowflake's best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

"Talend and Snowflake provide organizations with the ability to govern and share data, enable self-service analytics, and ease cloud and data modernization," said Andy Smith, Senior Director Global Tech Alliances, Talend. "This latest validation demonstrates Talend's ongoing commitment to Snowflake and the company's steady innovation to support agile, high-performing data processing in the Snowflake Data Cloud."

Talend continues to support data workers to maximize data's value in Snowflake to drive trusted business decisions. With Talend Trust Score™ for Snowflake, users can verify the quality of their data inside Data Cloud. With a simple click, Snowflake customers can increase their performance and accuracy by running quality checks on entire data sets without the use of external applications or moving sample sets. It also addresses data privacy and sovereignty concerns by keeping processing inside Snowflake, so no data leaves the environment.

"The combination of Talend and Snowflake technologies enables joint customers to get real-time access to trusted data and achieve greater business outcomes," added Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Talend's Elite status demonstrates the commitment they have to ensuring customers benefit from leading-edge technologies to succeed with their data and cloud transformation."

Mental Health Concern, a UK-based non-profit dedicated to providing free mental health services, is using Talend and Snowflake to deliver integrated, healthy data for decision-making. The organization needed a single, scalable, reliable source of truth so it could evolve quickly without disruption. Mental Health Concern can now connect multiple systems and data sources so it can make reliable information more accessible and more trustworthy for stakeholders across the company.

"Talend and Snowflake provide integrated, trustworthy data that now guides our core decisions," said John Slator, Head of Data and Insights at Mental Health Concern & Insight IAPT. "Stakeholders across the company as well as therapists who work directly with patients have access to reliable information easily."

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend's no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data and a healthy business.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend .

