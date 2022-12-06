Artist Natee Utarit Partners With Coinllectibles To Feature 2 3D Art DOTs At Upcoming ART SG 2023

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce its partnership with accomplished Thai artist Natee Utarit to feature two of his works – Micro History of Politic No. 3 – Lost, and Ruin of The Four Noble Truth, at the upcoming ART SG exhibition in January 2023.

Born in Bangkok in 1970, Natee Utarit studied at the College of Fine Art in 1987 and graduated in Graphic Arts at the Painting and Sculpture Faculty at Silpakorn University in 1991. His work is part of many renowned collections, such as the Bangkok University, Bangkok, Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, Singapore Art Museum, Singapore, as well as private collections in Europe and Asia.

Commenting on stepping into the foray of 3D art DOTs, Utarit said, "I mostly focus on the exploration of the medium of painting connecting it with photography and classical Western art. Light and perspective are some of the elements I chose to work with, focusing on painting as a means to explore image making. With the employment of autostereoscopic technology on my works now, collectors will get to enjoy an immersive experience of my digital works on a 3D glasses-free tablet, which may allow them to have new interpretations of my works in 3D form. This is a novel way of art appreciation and I look forward to the launch at ART SG 2023."

Terry Lee, Head of Art at Coinllectibles added, "We are very pleased to be working with Natee to feature two of his impressive works for our upcoming exhibition at ART SG. With the previous success of our inaugural 3D art DOT sell-out at the Web 5.0 conference in November, we are confident to bring on more artists, and give our art collectors' community the opportunity to appreciate and acquire art in both physical and digital forms."

More information on Utarit's 2 artworks are as follows:

Micro History of Politic No. 3 – Lost

Micro History of Politic No. 3 – Lost is a work of art that uses allegories to express social commentary. It features domestic livestock herded together, creating this imagery that alludes to George Orwell's Animal Farm. With the different animals facing multiple directions, it suggests collective confusion, which would ultimately lead to chaos if the situation remains unmanaged. This also reflects the allusion in Orwell's novel to the dangers of ignorance and indifference.

Ruin of The Four Noble Truth

Ruin of The Four Noble Truth is a work of art that presents a dialogue between a painting and a sculpture, expanding on the Deja Vu series that started in 2018.

The large bronze sculpture resembles the remains of ancient western civilizations while depicting contemporary Roman inscriptions of The Supreme Truth of Buddhism, which is the height concept and core of all ideas from the East. The sculpture questions existence itself, among the conflict between culture and context of history raises contemporary questions related to the existence of identity and various forms of relationship between East and West in the past.

The sculptured image reappears in the painting as an event that reminds the existence of this polarized relationship. The story in the painting is a parallel world in an unknown time, presenting reality as much as imagination and distrust of what differs from traditional beliefs.

The interaction of these two works reconstructs historical events to illustrate the relationship and conflicts that lead to the question, what if Eastern cultural ideas became an important role in shaping the world's way of thinking and direction, instead of the culture from the other side?

For more information on Coinllectibles' DOT offerings, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs). With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the DOT™️.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.