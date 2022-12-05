Zhengding Meet Anew - Rongguo Mansion

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Great Wall New Media:

With a hustling and bustling history, the 1,000-year-old city of Zhengding, known as the Grand Town of Three Passes and the hometown of Zhao Zilong (a famous general during the Period of the Three Kingdoms), stands on the north bank of the Hutuo River, which surrounds the flowery city like a jade belt. Relying on the profound cultural heritage and following the guideline of serving the people, the Rongguo Mansion, China's first film and television shooting base, was built here, helping the ancient city to glow with a new glory of the times.

Being meticulous and pragmatic. On the basis of inheritance, protection and development, the Rongguo Mansion is a cultural crystallization of creative transformation and innovative development of the Chinese excellent traditional culture, a typical epitome of how Zhengding has boosted its development through efforts in culture and tourism, and also an example of how the county has upheld the "people-centered" guideline in the course of development.

This magnificent ancient city is a fascinating place. The Rongguo Mansion is like a seed that has taken root in Zhengding and grown into a must-visit tourist spot nationwide. In the Rongguo Mansion, begonia flowers are still red. The Rongguo Mansion is glowing with a new glory of the times. We look forward to re-visiting the complex in the future.

