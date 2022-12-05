Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Newell Brands Inc. Common Stock

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY

LAW DIVISION: HUDSON COUNTY

OKLAHOMA FIREFIGHTERS PENSION

AND RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually

and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,



vs.



NEWELL BRANDS INC., MICHAEL B.

POLK, JOHN K. STIPANCICH, SCOTT H.

GARBER, BRADFORD R. TURNER,

MICHAEL T. COWHIG, THOMAS E.

CLARKE, KEVIN C. CONROY, SCOTT S.

COWEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, CYNTHIA

A. MONTGOMERY, CHRISTOPHER D.

O'LEARY, JOSE IGNACIO PEREZ-LIZAUR,

STEVEN J. STROBEL, MICHAEL A.

TODMAN, and RAYMOND G. VIAULT,



Defendants. DOCKET NO.: HUD-L-003492-18



Civil Action

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF NEWELL BRANDS INC. PURSUANT TO THE S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ALL DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED THEREIN) ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH NEWELL BRANDS INC.'S APRIL 2016 ACQUISITION OF AND MERGER WITH JARDEN CORPORATION (the "CLASS").

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on February 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Brennan Courthouse, 583 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306, before the Hon. Christine M. Vanek, J.S.C., at the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Hudson County, 595 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action (the "Action") as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation")1 for $102,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (3) to award Class Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, which is discussed below), and, if so, in what amount; (4) to make an award to Plaintiff for representing the Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate.2

This Action is brought on behalf of all persons who acquired the common stock of Newell Brands Inc. pursuant to the S-4 Registration Statement and Prospectus (including all amendments thereto and all documents incorporated therein, collectively "Offering Materials") issued in connection with Newell Brands Inc.'s April 2016 acquisition of and merger with Jarden Corporation. Plaintiff alleges that the Offering Materials contained purportedly untrue and misleading statements and that Class Members are entitled to damages under the Securities Act. Defendants expressly deny all of Plaintiff's allegations.

IF YOU ACQUIRED NEWELL COMMON STOCK IN EXCHANGE FOR JARDEN SHARES PURSUANT TO THE OFFERING MATERIALS AND IN CONNECTION WITH THE APRIL 15, 2016 MERGER YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked no later than March 2, 2023) or electronically (no later than March 2, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by March 2, 2023 will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Action. For the reasons detailed in the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, if you are a member of the Class and did not request exclusion therefrom as instructed in the previously issued Notice of Pendency of Class Action, you will be bound by the Settlement if it is approved and by any judgment and release entered in the Action including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other Settlement documents, online at www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by writing to:

Newell Brands Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions

P.O. Box 3328

Portland OR 97208-3328

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to Plaintiff's Counsel:

Deborah Clark-Weintraub, Esq.

Max Schwartz, Esq.

SCOTT+SCOTT, ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP

The Helmsley Building

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10169

Telephone: (212) 223-6444

Counsel for Plaintiff and the Certified Class

IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES, AND/OR THE AWARD TO PLAINTIFF FOR REPRESENTING THE CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO ONE OF PLAINTIFFS COUNSEL AND ONE OF DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL BY JANUARY 30, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

DATED: DECEMBER 5, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY

URL// www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com

1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

2 In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Fairness Hearing by video or telephone conference, or otherwise allow Class Members to appear at the hearing by phone. No further notice of such decision will be provided to the Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Fairness Hearing have changed, or whether Class Members must or may participate by phone or video, it is important that you monitor the Settlement website, www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com, before making any plans to attend the Settlement Fairness Hearing. Any updates and information for accessing a telephonic or video Settlement Fairness Hearing will be posted to the Settlement website, www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP