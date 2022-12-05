Identity Automation Wins District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Award

Company's RapidIdentity platform receives prestigious opportunity to be highlighted during Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) Session #PFT12 in New Orleans

Identity Automation To Exhibit in FETC Booth #3722

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced that its Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, RapidIdentity , won a highly coveted 2023 District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Award.

Hosted annually during the Future of Education Technology® Conference ( FETC ), the recognition also landed the Identity Automation a slot as a demonstrator during the following FETC session in January:

Date and Time : 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday , January 26, 2023

Location : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - New Orleans, Louisiana

Demonstration Area : Expo Booth 4000 – Pitchfest Theater

Track : Future EdTech Information Technology Track

Session: #PFT12 - Top Ed Tech Products for Information Technology and Management Systems Technology : #PFT12 -

The mission of the third annual District Administration's Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards is to spotlight the most innovative new solutions on the market that are helping school district leaders meet the ever-evolving technology needs of their schools. The awards are presented each year during the Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC). For more information, visit www.fetc.org .

Submissions were judged on their innovation in the edtech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise. For more information on the RapidIdentity IAM platform and its unique identity-centric approach, as well as its recently launched Universal Authentication Director, visit www.identityautomation.com/iam-platform .

Additionally, to learn more or request a individual meeting time with an Identity Automation expert at the company's FETC Booth #3722, visit https://www.identityautomation.com/contact-us .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

