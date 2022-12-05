Grayshift Disrupts Mobile Digital Forensics Market by Introducing Broad Consent Access for Android Devices and Extending GrayKey Support to Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo Mobile Phones

ATLANTA , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced a major technology breakthrough in which GrayKey, the company's flagship product, now provides Broad Consent access and extraction capabilities for over 400 Android devices, including select Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei devices. Long recognized for providing the most comprehensive iOS device support, Grayshift previously announced support for modern Samsung, Motorola, and LG devices. With this latest release, Grayshift now provides coverage for the top seven mobile device manufacturers worldwide, which comprise 84% of all smartphones sold globally.

"GrayKey's latest release continues to disrupt the legacy mobile digital forensics market and solidifies Grayshift as the leader of access and extraction for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Our speed of innovation is unmatched," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "GrayKey provides the fastest and most complete mobile device access and extraction capabilities in the marketplace to help law enforcement serve and protect our communities."

According to Braden Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Grayshift, "Broad Consent is the first step of many toward a future where we can provide users with more access to Android devices. We envision a future in which GrayKey users do not need to worry about whether a device is supported before connecting it, because it will always be supported."

Grayshift's law enforcement customers recognize the strength of access and extraction capabilities from GrayKey. In a recent customer survey, 91% of digital forensic examiners confirmed they can extract critical evidence or data within the same day when using GrayKey for Android. Moreover, one digital forensics investigator at a large government agency stated, "GrayKey is a market leading tool that manages to conquer both iOS and Android devices…it's completely changed the game."

GrayKey supports an ever-expanding ecosystem of Android devices, which now includes the following:

Blu

Bluboo

Bluedot

Google

Huawei

LGE

Moto

Oppo

Redmi

Samsung

Xiaomi

The full list of Android and iOS devices and operating systems supported by GrayKey is available at https://www.grayshift.com/graykey/. Annual licensing for GrayKey with iOS and Android support begins at USD $9,995.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

