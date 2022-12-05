Delaware County, Indiana Plans to Deliver AT&T Fiber-Powered Broadband to nearly 1,250 Customer Locations

Plans call for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide

MUNCIE, Ind., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware County, Indiana, today announced plans for a $2.3 million project with AT&T* to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to some 1,250 customer locations in parts of the county. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the county and AT&T.

"With AT&T Fiber, our community will be even better positioned for healthy growth and new economic opportunities," said Delaware County Commissioner James King. "Our residents, businesses and visitors will soon reap the benefits of faster internet speeds, and we're grateful that AT&T stepped up with plans to bring this new technology here."

"For us to experience the benefits of connectivity and succeed in the digital economy, we have to be connected to the internet," said Delaware County Commissioner Sherry Riggin. "This public-private collaboration with AT&T is both effective and efficient, and we're excited about the possibilities it brings with it."

"Our community needs a fiber network like this – one that's equipped to handle the connectivity demands of today and tomorrow," said Delaware County Commissioner Shannon Henry. "We know that deploying fiber networks is no simple task. Fortunately, AT&T is joining us for this long-term plan to build, maintain and expand fiber here."

Plans call for residents and businesses to have access to blazing fast download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs.1 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Extensive planning and engineering work for this project will begin immediately once a contract is completed. The network buildout is expected to be complete within 18 months of contract execution.

"Bringing fast and reliable AT&T Fiber to Hoosier communities like this shows how we're closing the digital divide through public-private partnerships," said AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards. "This decision from the commissioners helps to bring the fastest and most cost-effective long-term internet solution to Delaware County."

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands of locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T is also currently working with communities throughout the state to bring AT&T Fiber to residents and businesses through public-private partnerships.

AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads.2 Residents and businesses can learn more about AT&T Fiber at att.com/fiber and can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address at att.com/notifyme.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 a month on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to AT&T Fiber, where available. Or use it toward Access from AT&T, offering speeds up to 100Mbps for $0 after the ACP benefit is applied. After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 or visit us online to review your options and order service. Be sure to have your ACP application ID handy when you do this.

About AT&T in Indiana

From 2019-2021, AT&T invested more than $1 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Indiana to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses. It's also improved critical communications services for Indiana's first responders using the FirstNet® network.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

We are on a mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network3 with the fastest growing fiber internet in America4, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

1 Limited availability in select areas. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101. 2 Fastest among major internet service providers, based on 5Gbps offering. 3 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details. 4 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AT&T