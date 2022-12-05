CareTime Partners with Polsinelli to Provide Legal and Compliance Resources to Home Health Agencies

Collaboration gives CareTime customers access to premier legal guidance

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTime, a leading software provider for the home health industry, today announced a new partnership with Polsinelli, one of the nation's foremost full-service health care law firms.

CareTime Logo (PRNewswire)

CareTime a software provider for the home health industry, announces partnership with Polsinelli, a health care law firm

The alliance creates a program for home care agencies to receive up-to-date legal guidance from one of the top law firms in health care. CareTime will offer its customers access to Polsinelli Online Solutions for Home Care, or POSH. The one-of-a-kind hub contains a wealth of information on how agencies can maintain compliance, as well as federal and local resources and various document templates for employee management.

"We're gratified to expand our service to home care agencies with these legal offerings," said Bob Dean, CEO of CareTime. "The legal minds at Polsinelli understand the challenges faced by home care operators in the evolving health care environment, which has changed more in the past five years than in the prior 50 years combined."

Additionally, Polsinelli's Home Health, Home Care and Hospice Chair, Angelo Spinola, will anchor a series of co-hosted digital events designed to give agencies a closer look at specific industry updates, happenings, and need-to-know information.

Spinola added: "Providers are being asked to keep pace with a myriad of health care changes and ensure compliance with a barrage of changing regulatory requirements. It's a lot to learn and implement, on top of the daily demands of running a health care agency. We're pleased to extend our expertise in these important areas."

As a leader in health care law, Polsinelli has built a team made up of health care industry experts, including a mix of former in-house counsel at national health care institutions, the FDA, CMS and the Department of Justice. The POSH hub includes legal resources to assist agencies with compliant daily operations, including human resources, COVID-19, training, recruitment, retention, licensing, regulations, HIPAA, data privacy and security, and more.

About CareTime

CareTime is cloud-based home care management software servicing Medicaid, private duty, and consumer-directed home care agencies. Providing EVV, scheduling, claims management, payment processing, and care documentation, CareTime saves hundreds of home care agencies thousands of dollars and hours by helping improve operational efficiencies. Find more information at CareTime.us.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 950 attorneys in 23 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, middle-market corporate, labor and employment and business litigation. Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareTime