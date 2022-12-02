Ismael Cala invites you to plan and manifest 2023 as the best year of our lives

Together with special guests, during the 2-day event, the outstanding mentor will lead this face-to-face activity taking place in Miami which will mark the end of the year, as well as the planning of a new productive, successful, and abundant cycle.

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life and business strategist, journalist, speaker, and writer of eight bestselling books on the topics of leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala will share on December 10 and 11, in the city of Miami, with special guests in the event entitled Manifest Your Destiny: a comprehensive experience to learn how to achieve the results you want in your life, identify what sabotages or blocks you from obtaining those results, create productivity by strengthening your focus, as well as different techniques to achieve a balance between mind, emotions, the physical body, and spirit.

In the words of Ismael Cala: "If you put the following phrase in a search engine like Google®: "What do I want for next year?" millions of results appear. In other words, identifying what you want for the next year is a human necessity. Ask yourself: 'Would it be worth it to disconnect from the noise of the world and my daily routine for 2 days to achieve a full life and achieve my goals during the next 365 days of 2023?' That's exactly what we'll do in Manifest Your Destiny."

During two days of activities, participants will enjoy practical experiences, lectures, mindfulness, exercises, and physical activities with the aim of planning a productive, successful, and abundant 2023.

In addition to the master lectures by Ismael Cala, Manifest Your Destiny will have the following special guests: Dr. Maritza Fuentes, master coach Jacques Giraud, psychologist Will Torres, teacher and businessman Edgar Ospina, and yoga instructor Bruno Torres, all of whom will share techniques and dynamics to stay on the path of achievement.

This experience will take place on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at the Cala Center facilities located on the outskirts of the city of Miami, Florida.

For further information, visit https://manifiestatudestino.ismaelcala.com/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

