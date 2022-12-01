Southern California Tech Company Launches Into Senior Market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Team, Inc. (www.YourSeniorTeam.com) is proud to announce that it has begun initial beta testing in the Los Angeles marketplace, effective today.

A highly disruptive tech platform specifically aimed at the needs of the aging adult population and with a unique business model where all its services for its customers are free. Your Senior Team aims to empower seniors to find the products, services, benefits, and resources they require in navigating what can be at times a very confusing, fragmented, and frustrating world. Empowering seniors to connect directly with businesses, professionals and specialists who can optimize their lives in a very quick and timely manner. Your Senior Team offers the answers and solutions to your senior needs.

Founded by long time (with almost two decades of industry experience) senior industry expert Steve Fecske, Your Senior Team aims to be the global leader in navigating the gap between families and the necessary products/services they require as they enter the twilight years of their lives. "From 55 years old and onward, life is constantly changing, causing issues that require attention to make decisions and act," stated Mr. Fecske. "Our technology aims to efficiently aid all those families in those scenarios to problem solve and to plan. We say it takes a team to succeed in retirement, and in aging, and Your Senior Team offers direct access to forming a team to care for their health, wealth, and lifestyle."

After our short-term initial beta testing, Your Senior Team has strategically identified 42 of the largest senior markets across the United States that represents its US growth objectives in effectively serving the nation's older adult population and their families.

Your Senior Team – Giving Seniors the power to FREELY find their solutions.

For more information, please contact Steve Fecske at 661-713-3500 or steve@yourseniorteam.com.

