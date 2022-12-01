OneKey® MLS Appoints Melissa King as COO

New Executive Team Member to Help Implement Strategic Plan

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Managers of OneKey® MLS is pleased to announce that Melissa King has been appointed as the new Chief Operations Officer for OneKey® MLS. An experienced professional with more than a decade in collaborative real estate technologies, King was most recently Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at a large neighboring multiple listing service: Bright MLS. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations of OneKey, King will also be a part of the Executive team that will oversee the implementation of the strategic plan, adopted by the Board of Managers earlier this year.

"We're delighted to welcome Melissa to our team at a time when OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, is poised for growth," said Richard Haggerty, incoming CEO as of Jan. 1, 2023. "She is an expert collaborator and the breadth of her industry knowledge will be invaluable as we strive to support the success of our subscribers with more coverage and data."

Prior to her role at Bright MLS, where she led engagements on solutions initiatives, King was Director of Industry Relations for Compass, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the U.S. King began her career in the industry at Stellar MLS, the third largest multiple listing service in the U.S., in a series of management and executive roles within product, data, technology, and compliance over 10 years. Her industry involvement also includes serving as a member of multiple boards and committees, including the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to be a part of OneKey® MLS's exciting growth stage," said King. "With this comprehensive, regional multiple listing service at brokers' fingertips, the future is bright for one of the industry's most desirable markets in the country."

About OneKey® MLS

OneKey® MLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 46,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

