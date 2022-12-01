The Gustave Roussy Institute Integrates Synapse Platform to Ensure Complex Prescription Safety

NEWYORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- France's Gustave Roussy Institute, Europe's leading cancer center and ranked third in the world according to Newsweek Magazine, has chosen to partner with Synapse Medicine, a leader in clinical pharmacy and medication reconciliation.

Empowering clinical pharmacy to improve patient care

The function of clinical pharmacy in a health facility is to optimize and ensure the safety of therapeutic care at each stage of the patient care pathway. As such, clinical pharmacy plays an essential role in protecting patient welfare, especially in oncology.

It is therefore essential to reinforce clinical pharmacy's principal activities such as medication reconciliation, to prevent the risk of adverse drug events (ADEs) throughout the care pathway—from hospital admission through discharge. Regarding discharge, a survey of health institutions conducted by the Direction Générale de l'Offre de Soins (Directorate General for Healthcare Provision) found a lack of relevant tools (81%), as well as an inadequate information system and "business" software (78%)1.

"The development of clinical pharmacy is a global trend. And oncology is a priority for Synapse Medicine because it is a field where we stand to help a large number of patients. We are already collaborating with many of the best cancer centers, and it is an honor to now work with Gustave Roussy, the European leader, ranked third cancer center in the world." says Clément Goehrs, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Synapse Medicine.

Leaders in their field coming together to improve the welfare of patients

Gustave Roussy has chosen Synapse Medicine for its leading medication reconciliation platform. The Synapse Platform solution has been successfully deployed throughout the hospital's systems in association with Lifen, a leading health tech start-up focused on interoperability. This alliance makes it possible to streamline the sharing of information the entire length of the care pathway to facilitate medical decision-making and improve patient care. The implementation of Synapse Platform via Lifen brings real time-savings in the entry of patients' administrative information for the Gustave Roussy healthcare teams. The key result of this collaboration is a streamlined workflow for the daily tasks of health professionals and improved patient follow-up.

"One of our goals is to offer the most relevant digital solutions to our patients and teams and to integrate them as seamlessly as possible into daily operations. The combination of cutting-edge solutions such as the Synapse Medicine platform and the Lifen interoperability platform is a relevant model for us, which has been confirmed through the extremely rapid implementation of the system," comments Christophe Mattler, Director of Digital Transformation and Information Systems

About Synapse Medicine

At Synapse Medicine, we believe in medication success, and are dedicated to creating the technology that makes it possible for everyone. To achieve this goal, we have built an extensive global knowledge base for medication using algorithms to ensure the most reliable, up-to-date data. On the front-end, Synapse Medicine provides a SaaS platform and UI components that are used to prescribe, dispense, and manage medications across the entire patient journey. Synapse is working with world-leading hospitals and digital health companies in the United States, Europe and Japan to transform today's medication regimens into tomorrow's medication success.

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked as the leading European Cancer Centre and third in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise and is devoted entirely to patients suffering with cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters for almost 50,000 patients per year and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care and teaching. It is specialized in the treatment of rare cancers and complex tumors and it treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient's human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the physical, psychological and social aspects of the patient's life are respected. 4,100 professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills, which are essential for the highest quality research in oncology: a quarter of patients treated are included in clinical trials.



