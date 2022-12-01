Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Announces Leadership Change

TSUUT'INA NATION, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Tsuut'ina Nation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tyrone Waite as the Resort Chief Executive Officer for the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino ("the Resort"), effective December 1, 2022.

Located on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation (Treaty 7) at the foot of the Canadian Rockies, since opening in 2007 the Resort has become a renowned entertainment destination. Bordering the City of Calgary, the Resort includes a Casino with over 84,000 square feet of gaming action, over 1000 slot machines, 40 gaming tables, six poker tables; a Bingo Hall; a four-star Hotel and Conference Centre; and a 2,500 seat Event Centre.

"I'm looking forward to firmly establishing Grey Eagle as a premier entertainment destination. It's exciting to be working with the Tsuut'ina community, to develop the staff and to grow the business to ensure the ongoing success of the Nation for decades to come," says Waite, who joins the team with over twenty years of Gaming expertise and will play an integral role in the Resort's next phase of growth.

"We are confident that with the addition of Mr. Waite, we will be well positioned to navigate the ever evolving economic and regulatory landscape of the Gaming industry," explains Grey Eagle Gaming & Hospitality Board Chair, Brent Dodginghorse.

"Over the coming months, we are excited to transition the Resort Operations to Mr. Waite and execute our long-term growth strategy while continuing to make the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino a premier stay and play destination in Alberta. With the Tsuut'ina owned Taza Park Real Estate Development underway, visitors will be able to shop, eat and play on our lands. We are proud to welcome visitors to our Resort on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation and share a piece of our culture with every visit." says Dodginghorse.

