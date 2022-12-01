GreenPower Announces Successful Completion of Round 1 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the data results from the first round of its all-electric, zero-emissions school bus pilot project (click here for pilot video). The pilot, operated in conjunction with the state of West Virginia, is the first real-world testing of today's purpose-built, all-electric school bus technology.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe with the GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. Joining him are Rhonda Smiley, President of the Cabell County Board of Education; Kim Cooper, Assistant Superintendent; Dan Gleason, Director of Transportation; GreenPower Vice President Mark Nestlen and GreenPower’s dealer representative Steve Ellis. (PRNewswire)

"It's exciting to see first-hand the positive reactions from students, parents, drivers and educators as the first all-electric, zero-emission school buses transported kids in the state of West Virginia," said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. "It was equally as rewarding to document the performance these purpose-built vehicles delivered."

For six weeks, three GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses were deployed on the daily routes in each of Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties. The buses traveled through differing terrain and weather conditions in both city and rural routes. Additionally, the BEAST was used in after school activities, transporting football teams and gear to the gridiron.

Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent of Cabell County schools said, "We were pleased with the training and service support provided by the GreenPower team. As a new technology, this was our first experience with an electric bus, and it was a very good one."

And the drivers agreed. "I was greatly impressed with the drivability, comfort, and handling of the BEAST," said Carol Hall, one of the bus drivers during round 1 of the pilot. "The bus handled as good as, if not better than, our current diesel school buses with a turning radius far superior to our current Type C buses."

The total distance covered during round 1 of the pilot was more than 5,400 miles, transporting hundreds of school kids on a daily basis without incident. The overall performance was excellent with battery consumption ranging from 1.1 to 1.5 miles per each percent of State of Charge ("SOC").

"The BEAST school buses performed in the pilots just as we would have expected them to," Atkinson continued. "School districts saw between 110 and 150 miles per full charge, depending on conditions and operator tendencies, allowing them in some cases to only charge the bus overnight."

Round 2 of the pilot project is currently underway with a BEAST school bus operating in each of Grant, Monongalia and Ohio counties. The GreenPower all-electric, zero-emissions Type A school bus was added to the project at the beginning of round 2 with an ADA Nano BEAST operating in Clay County.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this releases © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

