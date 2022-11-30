Delta Air Lines to Host Financial Outlook and Strategic Update on Dec. 14, 2022

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will host a Financial Outlook and Strategic Update in New York on Dec. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The day will include prepared remarks from Delta's CEO, President and CFO followed by a Q&A session.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

