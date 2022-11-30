AXES DONATES $150,000 to AI RESEARCH AT UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made a donation to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to accelerate artificial intelligence research into responsible gaming.

"We are thrilled to have AXES.ai's support in advancing our responsible gambling research into quantitative artificial intelligence applications," stated Brett Abarbanel, PhD., Director of Research at UNLV International Gaming Institute. "AXES.ai's commitment to mitigating gambling harms aligns with our own goals of employing the most advanced methodologies to understand, predict and prevent the potential harm associated with gambling. We are grateful to AXES.ai for their dedication to responsible gambling and their contribution to UNLV research."

"The AXES vision and mission is to make our land-based industry safer, more profitable and more fun," stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "The eradication of money laundering and addictive gambling are at the heart of who we are as a company. The UNLV research in quantitative prediction is centric to what we believe to be as essential to eliminating the finite bad so that we can all focus on the infinite possibilities with deep, rich data."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY. For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

